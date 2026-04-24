Maharashtra Govt Bans Paneer Fraud, Forces Hotels To Disclose 'Cheese Analog' Use From May 1 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for hotels and restaurants to clearly disclose the use of ‘cheese analog’ in place of paneer. The decision follows growing complaints of customers being misled by dishes marketed as paneer but prepared using cheaper substitutes.

Statewide drive from April 27; strict rules from May 1

Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal has directed officials to enforce transparency across eateries, with a statewide drive beginning April 27, 2026. Strict implementation of the rule will come into force from May 1, with violators facing action under food safety laws, including possible cancellation of licences.

The issue was recently raised by legislators in the Assembly, highlighting how ‘cheese analog’—a product made from vegetable oils and other non-dairy ingredients—closely resembles paneer, leading to widespread consumer deception. Taking serious note, the state government has mandated that any such substitution must be clearly mentioned on menu cards, bills, and electronic display boards.

Menu, bills, displays must flag analog use

Under the new guidelines issued by the Food and Drug Administration, hotels and caterers must inform customers if a dish contains analog instead of natural paneer derived from milk. Suppliers, too, have been instructed to explicitly mention ‘cheese analog’ on invoices. Authorities have also begun awareness outreach through bulk messages to restaurants and coordination with hotel associations to ensure compliance.

Minister Zirwal warned that the government would take strict action against those compromising public health. He emphasised that consumers have the right to know exactly what they are being served and paid for, adding that deceptive practices in the name of paneer will not be tolerated.

Maharashtra model to be enforced nationwide

The initiative has also drawn national attention, with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issuing a circular on April 21 to implement similar norms across the country, making Maharashtra’s move a model for nationwide enforcement.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, paneer must be made exclusively from milk, whereas ‘cheese analog’ is a non-dairy product containing vegetable fats, starch and emulsifiers. With its widespread use in the hospitality sector, the new rules aim to ensure transparency and protect consumer interests.

Consumers who suspect misleading practices can lodge complaints on the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365, officials said.

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