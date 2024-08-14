Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri |

Ahead of the festive season, the Shri Chattushrungi Devi Temple in Pune will be closed for one month for darshan. During the holy month of Shravan, the temple will be closed from August 16 to September 16 for restoration work. The temple administration has requested the people of Pune to cooperate with the temple committee during this period.

The Chattushrungi Devi festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm during Navratri, is approaching. To prepare for this, the temple will undergo renovation. Consequently, the temple committee has announced the temporary closure for a month to carry out the restoration work.

During this time, the idol of the goddess will be kept for darshan at the Ganapati temple located at the base of the hill. Devotees are urged to cooperate with the temple committee during this period.

The temple is situated in the northwest direction of Pune, on Senapati Bapat Road, nestled in the lap of a hill. Surrounded by picturesque natural beauty, this 90-feet tall and 125-feet wide temple is maintained by the Shri Devi Chattushrungi Mandir Trust.