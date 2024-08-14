 Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

The Chattushrungi Devi festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm during Navratri, is approaching. To prepare for this, the temple will undergo renovation. Consequently, the temple committee has announced the temporary closure for a month to carry out the restoration work.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri |

Ahead of the festive season, the Shri Chattushrungi Devi Temple in Pune will be closed for one month for darshan. During the holy month of Shravan, the temple will be closed from August 16 to September 16 for restoration work. The temple administration has requested the people of Pune to cooperate with the temple committee during this period.

The Chattushrungi Devi festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm during Navratri, is approaching. To prepare for this, the temple will undergo renovation. Consequently, the temple committee has announced the temporary closure for a month to carry out the restoration work.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
Silchar Medical College Cancels Controversial Advisory Amid Backlash, New Advisory To Follow Soon
Silchar Medical College Cancels Controversial Advisory Amid Backlash, New Advisory To Follow Soon
IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!
IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!
Mining Share Including Coal India, NMDC, JSW Steel, Plummet Down After Apex Court Verdict Declared 'States Can Levy & Renew Demand For Taxes'
Mining Share Including Coal India, NMDC, JSW Steel, Plummet Down After Apex Court Verdict Declared 'States Can Levy & Renew Demand For Taxes'
Read Also
Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

During this time, the idol of the goddess will be kept for darshan at the Ganapati temple located at the base of the hill. Devotees are urged to cooperate with the temple committee during this period.

The temple is situated in the northwest direction of Pune, on Senapati Bapat Road, nestled in the lap of a hill. Surrounded by picturesque natural beauty, this 90-feet tall and 125-feet wide temple is maintained by the Shri Devi Chattushrungi Mandir Trust.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

Pune: Raksha Bandhan Celebration At National War Memorial Honours Border Soldiers

Pune: Raksha Bandhan Celebration At National War Memorial Honours Border Soldiers

'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React...

'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React...

Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial...

Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial...

Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore

Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore