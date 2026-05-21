Pune: CBI Expands NEET Leak Investigation; 10–15 Students & Parents Interrogated Daily | File Pic

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into the alleged NEET paper leak case and has begun questioning students and parents to trace the entire network behind the leak.

Sources said the CBI is questioning nearly 10 to 15 students and their parents every day as part of the ongoing investigation. The agency is examining technical evidence, financial transactions and the chain of communication linked to the case.

Probe Ongoing On RCC Coaching Classes…

The probe is also focused on whether students connected to the coaching network benefited from the leaked paper. On Tuesday, the CBI questioned the son of Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of RCC coaching classes in Latur, for nearly five to six hours. Motegaonkar is among those arrested in the case.

Students attending RCC coaching classes have been asked to appear before the CBI with their parents for questioning. Investigators are trying to determine how the leaked question paper and answer key reached students before the examination.

Read Also NEET Paper Leak Probe: CBI Questions RCC Director Shivraj Motegaonkar In Latur

10 People Arrested So Far…

So far, ten people have been arrested in connection with the case. Among those questioned are Prof. Shivraj Motegaonkar, Prof. P. V. Kulkarni and Manisha Mandhare. Officials said the investigation is progressing based on information gathered during their interrogation.

The CBI is also investigating the financial trail linked to the alleged leak. Officials are examining monetary exchanges, the role of middlemen and how many questions and correct answers were allegedly shared with students before the exam.

Investigators believe the questioning of students and parents could help establish how widely the leaked material was circulated and who benefited from it.

Other Developments…

In another development, the CBI searched the college locker of Manisha Mandhare, a teacher arrested in the case. Sources said officials seized old question papers and several important documents during the inspection.

The investigation has also revealed the alleged role of Manisha Waghmare, a beauty parlour operator from Bibwewadi, who was arrested earlier. According to sources, Waghmare had called Mandhare to her house to guide students. Mandhare is accused of providing students with questions and correct answers related to the NEET examination conducted on May 3.

A special CBI team from Delhi has also reached Pune to assist in the investigation. Officials believe more crucial evidence and links connected to the paper leak racket may emerge in the coming days.