Pune Cantonment Board Recommended For Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence In Hospital Improvement |

The Pune Cantonment Board has received a recommendation for the esteemed Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence–2023 in the 'Improvement in Cantonment General Hospital' category.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the Pune Cantonment Board received praise for its outstanding performance in enhancing the Cantonment General Hospital. The board's commitment to good governance was highlighted through a dual strategy involving Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and the implementation of projects through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, even amid financial challenges. This approach led to the creation of a state-of-the-art health infrastructure and other civic amenities in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Speciality and Critical Care Hospital.

Between 2022 and October 2023, the hospital underwent further upgrades through the PPP model, involving motivated individuals and doctors. The enhancements included the establishment of a Cath Lab, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Liquid Oxygen tank, Modern Pathology Lab, and more.

All you need to know about the Cantonment General Hospital

The Cardiac Care Unit, equipped with a Cath Lab, a 6-bed Coronary Care Unit (CCU), and a 10-bed high dependency unit (HDU), provides affordable and accessible cardiovascular health services to Cantonment Citizens at rates lower than CGHS or free under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

The Pune Cantonment Board is also implementing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendra to offer cost-effective generic medicines. The hospital, empanelled under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana / Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, extends benefits to patients in the Cantonment area and adjoining municipal/rural areas with free dialysis, surgeries, critical care treatment at ICU/NICU, and cardiac care unit.

The hospital boasts a dialysis unit, a 20-bed ICU, and a modular operation theatre complex, developed with financial assistance from various CSR companies and donors. Additionally, the board has secured CSR investment for a laparoscopy unit, orthoscopic instruments, ENT microscope, dental instruments, uro-surgical instruments, and more. Plans are underway for the further development of a state-of-the-art 75-bed maternity ward building, constructed and donated by the AK Abdujee Trust.