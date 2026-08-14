Pune Camp's Iconic Burger King Among 16 Establishments Face FDA Action: All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has suspended the licences and registrations of 16 hotels, restaurants, e-commerce and dairy establishments after inspections found unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety standards.

The action was taken during a special inspection drive conducted between August 11 and 14 under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. The establishments include nine hotels and restaurants, four e-commerce establishments and three dairy businesses across Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli.

The action covers establishments including Hotel Sayaji in Lonavala, Simply South in Bhosari, JBM Hospitality’s canteen in Wanwadi, Burger King at Camp, Domino’s Pizza in Karad, Pizza Hut in Karad, Zepto in Lohegaon and two Blinkit facilities in Pune. The FDA has also acted against three dairy establishments.

Digambar Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Pune, told The Free Press Journal that the inspections were aimed at checking whether food businesses were maintaining basic hygiene and complying with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

“During the inspections, we found several places where basic hygiene requirements were not being properly maintained. The photographs from the inspections show food preparation areas with heavy grease and dirt deposits, unclean cooking equipment and utensils, and food materials being stored in unsuitable conditions. In some places, oil containers and other materials were kept close to dirty or poorly maintained areas. Such conditions can increase the risk of contamination and cannot be ignored in establishments serving food to the public,” Bhogawade said.

Photographs from the inspections show visibly dirty cooking equipment, grease accumulated around burners and kitchen surfaces, and utensils and containers kept in areas requiring better cleaning. One photograph also shows large oil containers stacked in a narrow space near plumbing and a damaged wall. Another shows packaged food products stored on worn and dirty shelves.

The FDA said establishments found violating hygiene requirements would face action under food safety laws.

Bhogawade added, “The department is set to take action against establishments selling high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt (HFSS) products within a 50-metre radius of schools from August 15.”