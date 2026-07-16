Pune Builder Dies By Suicide; Video Mentions Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar | Sourced

Pune: A real estate developer and contractor allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Pune's Gultekdi area. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video in which he spoke about mounting debts and mentioned former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and several of his business partners.

The deceased has been identified as Khalil Shaikh. Police are investigating the case.

According to information available, Shaikh was one of the partners in Utkarsh Associates, a firm formed to develop a construction project on Waqf Board land near Laxmi Road. The partnership reportedly included former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar's wife, Pratibha Dhangekar, former MNS corporator Bala Shedge and others.

The project reportedly came to a standstill after objections were raised over the land and a stay order was issued. The dispute later reached court, and construction work remained suspended.

In the video recorded before his death, Sheikh said he was ending his life because he had fallen into heavy debt. He also alleged that some of his business partners had contributed to his financial distress. He named several partners in the firm, including Pratibha Dhangekar, and claimed that around Rs 50 lakh was owed to him. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Responding to the allegations, former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said Shaikh had been under severe financial stress because of multiple debts. He said the project was halted after a communication claimed the land belonged to the Waqf Board.

"We had received a letter stating that the land belonged to the Waqf Board and were asked to stop the work. I had warned officials that such actions could push people into extreme distress. The project collapsed because the construction was stalled," Dhangekar said, adding that the Waqf Board no longer has any connection with the land.

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Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Sheikh's death, including the contents of the video, as part of their investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming distress, help is available. Consider reaching out to a trusted family member or friend, a local mental health professional, or a suicide prevention helpline in your area as soon as possible.