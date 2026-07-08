Builder Dies By Suicide; Kin Blame Dowry Case Stress | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A construction businessman allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance under the Lasudia police station limits amid an ongoing marital dispute. His family claimed he had been under severe stress after his wife filed a dowry harassment case against him and his relatives.

Police identified the deceased as Rajeev Rathore, a resident of Ambikapuri. He was rushed to a hospital by family members in a critical condition on Monday, where he died during treatment.

According to his family, Rajeev got married in December last year, but the couple soon developed marital differences. His wife later returned to her parental home and, about two months ago, lodged an FIR at the Women's Police Station alleging that Rajeev and his family had demanded Rs 50 lakh as dowry. The complaint names Rajeev, his mother, brother and married sisters.

The family alleged that the FIR and repeated police summons for questioning left Rajeev deeply distressed. They also accused his wife's parents of harassing him and demanded action against them.

Police said no suicide note was found. A post-mortem examination has been conducted and further investigation is underway.

Suicide victim's video surfaces, wife, MIL blamed

A video purportedly recorded by a man before he died by suicide on June 4 surfaced on social media on Tuesday, in which he blamed his wife and mother-in-law for his decision to end his life.

The incident took place in Samrat Nagar under the Khajrana police station limits, where Zeeshan allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence.

In the video, Zeeshan claimed he had married about one-and-a-half years ago and alleged that his wife later became involved with another man.

He said she returned to her parental home at her mother's insistence and refused to return despite his efforts to reconcile.

He also alleged that his wife and mother-in-law had harassed him and appealed for action against them. "She tortured and abused me. She said, 'Tu to mar ja' (You die)... She should be punished. She deceived me and hurt me," he said in the video.

Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said no suicide note was recovered from the house. He said police are examining the video as part of the investigation and will take further action based on the findings.