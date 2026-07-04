Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Sets 10-Day Deadline For Link Road | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed officials to complete the Chandrabhaga-Harsiddhi Bridge link road within 10 days after the rains subside, stressing the need to expedite key infrastructure projects without compromising quality.

During an inspection of ongoing Master Plan road works across the city on Saturday, Singhal reviewed the progress of the Chandrabhaga-Harsiddhi link road and directed the construction agency to be ready to resume work as soon as weather conditions improve.

He said the project must be completed within the stipulated timeline to ease traffic and improve connectivity.

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Singhal also inspected road works from Neminath Square to Jinsi Square and at Kila Maidan Tiraha, directing officials to deploy two dedicated teams to speed up construction from both ends.

He also instructed officials to expedite the shifting of electric poles to avoid delays.

The Commissioner emphasised strict safety measures at all construction sites during the monsoon, including barricading, warning signages, reflectors and adequate lighting, to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians while work is underway.