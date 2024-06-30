Pune Briefs: Water Supply Disrupted In Parts Of City, Fatal Shooting Over Bull Sale In Baramati And More | Representative Photo

Pune woke up to unexpected disruptions in its water supply on Saturday, sending parts of the city into a frenzy. In the morning, Khadakwasla Khadakwasla, the pumping station stopped working due to some technical failure, halting the flow to several crucial areas. Swift action followed as repair crews mobilised immediately, striving to restore normalcy. Emergency measures were promptly initiated, ensuring continuous water supply to residents amidst Palkhi in city. However, for residents in Parvati, Sahakarnagar, Bibvewadi, and other affected neighborhoods, extended water cuts until noon were notified. Similarly, SNDT HLR Tank and Lashkar Jalkendra areas faced temporary shutdowns, impacting daily routines from Gokhalenagar to Kondhwa.

Fatal shooting over bull sale in Baramati

Ranjit Nimbalkar of Tawdi in Phaltan Tehsil, who was critically injured in a dispute over money from a bull sale at Nimbut in Baramati Tehsil, passed away during treatment in Pune on Friday, June 28. Gaurav Kakade has been arrested in connection with the incident, while his brother Gautam and four others remain absconding. Gautam Kakade allegedly shot him during an argument over payment after sell of the bull. They are sons of Shahaji Kakde who is former chief of a cooperative sugar factory. An FIR has been filed against six individuals, and efforts are underway by the police to locate the fugitive suspects. Following a complaint by Nimbalkar's wife, Ankita, Shahaji Kakade and Gaurav were arrested, and they are currently in police custody until July 1, as per orders from the Baramati sessions court.

Koyna's water levels surge following rain

In the Koyna Dam catchment area of Patan Taluka, the water level in Shivsagar Reservoir has risen due to heavy rain on Saturday. Over the past twenty-four days, Koyna Dam's water level has risen by 0.85 TMC, with a corresponding increase in water height by 2 feet, resulting in a current storage of 18.62 TMC. Meanwhile, last year on the same date, Koyna Dam held 11.29 TMC of water. The ongoing rains in the Koyna area have significantly raised the water level in the Koyna River. With robust rainfall recorded recently—96 mm in Koynanagar, 112 mm in Navja, and 96 mm in Mahabaleshwar—the Shivaji Sagar reservoir's water storage in Koyna Dam is rapidly increasing. Currently, with a total capacity of 105.25 TMC, the dam holds 18.62 TMC of water, of which 13.30 TMC is deemed useful.