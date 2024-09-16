Pune: BNCA Clinches Kalika ‘Kreate’ Competition Trophy; Karad Highlights PM Suryaghar Scheme at International Conference on Sustainable Development |

Kalika Steel successfully organized 'Kreate', a dynamic, multi-phase competition designed to inspire students to develop practical solutions aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Held on Sunday, the competition brought together the brightest young minds in civil engineering and architecture from across Maharashtra. Under the theme 'Life in Steel: Sustainable Development Goals', Kreate aimed to empower the next generation of engineers and architects to leverage steel in addressing critical global sustainability challenges.

Over 1,000 students from 200 colleges participated, presenting cutting-edge projects that showcased the potential of steel in various sustainable applications. The competition culminated in a live exhibition where 48 teams demonstrated their innovative models, blending academic knowledge with real-world industry needs.

Govind Goyal, Director of Kalika Steel, shared his enthusiasm: “What started as a simple idea has grown into a significant event. The journey of Kreate mirrors Kalika Steel’s own story—from humble beginnings to impactful growth. It’s awe-inspiring to see how students used our steel TMT bars to craft incredible, sustainable models. Every team here is a winner in our eyes for their hard work and ingenuity.”

The competition was judged by an esteemed panel of architects, engineers, and builders. Three teams emerged as the top winners, securing cash prizes for their innovative projects. The first prize, a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, went to students Shagun Shah, Sudiksha Anantharaman, Rehan Deshmukh, and Mousumi Tatia from Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture for Women (BNCA), Pune. The second prize of Rs 75,000 was awarded to Ranjana Ture, Shambavi Joshi, Sharvat Haval, and Ayush Mirajkar from SPS MBHS College of Architecture, Kolhapur. The third prize, Rs 50,000, was won by Shravani Raput, Pari Birar, Arya Dhakne, and Manas Gaikwad from MPVS College of Architecture, Nashik.

In line with the UN’s SDGs, students presented creative projects focusing on themes such as justice and peace, life under water, clean water, gender equality, poverty alleviation, and sustainable industrial practices.

Kalika Steel’s leadership team, including Ghanshyam Goyal, Arun Agarwal, Anil Goyal, Gopal Goyal, and Manoj Jindal, along with Govind Goyal, Anuj Bansal, Aditya Jindal, and Yash Goyal, were present to encourage the participants and celebrate the event's success.

Suryaghar scheme will be effective in controlling temperature: Dr Karad

“The Prime Minister Suryaghar Scheme will be effective in controlling the increasing temperature. Under the scheme, solar panels will be installed at houses, and electricity will be generated, for which the government is providing financial aid,” mentioned former union minister of state for finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the International Conference at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR) on Saturday. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade presided over the event. Management Council member Dr. Gajanan Sanap, Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, and other dignitaries were present. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Arun Chaunit from Bangkok online.

Dr. Sarwade informed about the role of GMNIRDR in the development of the Marathwada region, while Dr. Sanap informed about the history and work of the institute.

In all, 30 research papers on the subject “Sustainable Development, Environment, and Social Welfare: Issues and Challenges” were submitted at the conference, said Dr. Salunke.

Former institute director Dr. Sarjerao Thombre, Dr. Ramesh Pandav, Dr. Shahpurkar, Bashveshwar Biradar, and other dignitaries were present. The experts presented their studies through various sessions in the day-long conference.