Pune: Blocked Sewage Channel Sparks Health Concerns In Balewadi; See Pics |

Residents of Sai Silicon Valley and Sanskriti Homes in the Balewadi area are currently grappling with a severe sewage crisis that poses a significant threat to public health. A blocked sewage channel near these residential societies has led to the accumulation of sewage water, emitting a foul odour that has deeply worried and alarmed citizens.

The situation has persisted for the past six days, with the sewage channel remaining blocked. This blockage has caused sewage to overflow into the premises of these residential societies, creating a pressing concern for the residents. The problem has been compounded by continuous rainfall in the region, which has further raised water levels and exacerbated the issue. Despite four days of effort by the regional wastewater department, a solution remains elusive.

The absence of an outlet for rainwater has only added to the problem. A stream that once flowed from Sai Chowk in Balewadi towards Konark Tower has vanished due to encroachments, leaving no natural path for rainwater to escape. Consequently, rainwater is now entering the residential societies in reverse through the blocked sewage channel.

The crisis has escalated to the point where drainage water has backflushed into Sai Silicon Valley, even reaching the earthing duct of the transformer installed within the society. There is a distressing contamination of sewage water with the drinking water supply, forcing residents to purchase clean water daily at additional expenses. The foul odour has rendered society office bearers, including managers, staff, and security guards, unable to carry out their duties effectively. Children residing in these societies are deprived of the opportunity to play in the garden areas due to the compromised environment. Senior citizens, already at risk due to their age, face health concerns as they cannot safely walk in the area. The accumulation of sewage water has led to an increase in mosquito populations within societies. Desperate measures, such as hiring private tankers to collect sewage water, have proven ineffective as water levels continue to rise. Concerned society members and committee representatives took the initiative to meet with PMC and Smart City authorities last Friday to discuss potential solutions.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of the Aundh Ward Office, Girish Dapkekar, has revealed that jet machines have been installed but are currently non-operational due to the high water levels. A joint meeting involving the Municipal Road Department and Smart City Officer has been scheduled for Tuesday to brainstorm potential solutions and chart a course of action.

Citizens Speak

"It's unbearable! The stench is overwhelming, and we're worried about our health. We need a quick resolution to this crisis." - A resident of Sai Silicon Valley

"Our children can't even go out to play because of the filth and the odor. This situation needs urgent attention." - A resident of Sanskriti Homes

"We pay our taxes, and we deserve better. The authorities must act swiftly to resolve this sewage nightmare." - Another resident of Sai Silicon Valley

"This has never happened before. The sewage system needs an upgrade, and it should have been done ages ago." - A long-time resident of the area