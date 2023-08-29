Pune: BJP Opens Office In Kasba Peth |

In a bid to promptly address citizens' concerns in Kasba Peth, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inaugurated a civic facility centre. The center was inaugurated today by Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil in the presence of city president Dheeraj Ghate.

Patil said that the office should become a public service center rather than a political office

During the inauguration, beneficiaries of the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana and Property Card recipients were provided with cards. The event witnessed the presence of BJP leader Shailesh Tilak, Vinay Ganu, Director of Post Payment Bank, Pune Division Post Master General Ramchandra Jaybhaye, BJP's Hemant Rasane, and a significant turnout of Kasba Peth residents.

