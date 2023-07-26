Pune: BJP Leader Vijay Goel Visits Bramha Suncity Which Is Facing Stray Dog Problem, Says Civic Bodies Must Act |

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Vijay Goel, known for his efforts to tackle the stray dog menace in Delhi, turned his attention to the concerns of Bramha Suncity, a Pune-based housing society that has been grappling with this issue for several years.



Brahma Suncity has been facing the challenge of stray dogs for an extended period, with the population growing from a mere seven dogs to over 60-70 in the last decade. This surge not only reflects the failure of the PMC in implementing effective sterilization drives but also raises suspicions of illegal relocation and breeding within the society premises. The situation has caused infestations, with dogs defecating all over, encroaching upon playgrounds, parks, walkways, swimming pools, and parking areas, leading to repeated attacks on the residents.



The urgency to address this problem intensified when a small child suffered a category 3 bite after being attacked by a pack of aggressive stray dogs fed inside the society premises on February 7, 2023. In response, the PMC removed the dangerous dogs, but an NGO activist, who wasn't even a resident, obtained an order from the Bombay High Court to release the dogs. The society, unhappy with this ruling, sought relief from the Apex Court and successfully obtained a stay on the High Court's order. Numerous other intervenors from across India, facing similar issues, have since joined the cause.



On Tuesday, Vijay Goel, a Member of Parliament and a staunch advocate for citizen protection from stray dog attacks and the welfare of homeless dogs, received a visit from Bramha Suncity resident, Nagendra Rampuria, in Delhi. Rampuria briefed Goel about society's struggles with the stray dog menace, hoping for a resolution to the growing conflict between animals and humans.

Vijay Goel's 10-point program to tackle the issue

Vijay Goel, accompanied by former BJP city Unit President Jagdish Mulik and Ex PMC Standing Committee Chairman Yogesh Mulik, visited Bramha Suncity. The Mulik brothers have been actively involved in addressing issues related to the stray dog problem in and around Wadgaonsheri.



Addressing the concerned residents, Goel emphasized the need for a comprehensive 10-point program to tackle the issue effectively. The program includes 100 percent sterilization of stray dogs, administering anti-rabies injections, establishing permanent shelter homes, addressing dogs with a history of frequent biting, implementing an efficient dog adoption policy, and advocating for government-provided compensation and free treatment for victims of dog bites.



The former Union minister said municipalities have the responsibility to deal with the stray dog issue, but they are not doing it.



Further, the animal welfare board recently came out with Animal Birth Control Rules which are also creating hurdles in finding a solution to the issue, he said.



"We recently met the minister concerned and requested him that there is a need to amend these rules and guidelines," Goel said.



Approximately 500 residents, including senior citizens, mothers, children, and society staff, representing different societies from Pune and Mumbai, gathered to discuss their challenges and support Bramha Suncity's efforts to approach the Supreme Court. Their goal is to ensure their voices and concerns on this critical issue are heard and to protect the fundamental right to life of citizens, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. With Goel's active involvement, there is renewed hope for finding a compassionate and lasting solution to the stray dog menace in Bramha Suncity.