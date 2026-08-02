Pune: BJ Medical Student Missing For Two Weeks; Police Trace Last Location To Solapur-Bound Train | File Photo

Pune: A 19-year-old first-year MBBS student from B J Government Medical College (BJGMC) has been missing since July 18 after leaving his hostel in Pune. Police have traced his last known location to a train heading towards Solapur and are continuing their search.

The missing student has been identified as Tanmay Vange, a resident of Peth Vadgaon in Kolhapur district. He left the college hostel around 11.53 am on July 18 after telling his friends that he was going to meet his uncle. According to the police, he later met one of his school friends in Kharadi and spent a few hours there. Before leaving, he again said he was heading to his uncle's house. However, he never reached there and has remained untraceable since.

When Tanmay did not return to the hostel by July 19, the hostel warden informed his parents. A missing person complaint was registered at Kharadi Police Station on July 20. During the investigation, police found that his last known movement was on a train travelling towards Solapur.

His family has alleged that he had been facing harassment from some classmates. They claimed that Tanmay had spoken to his parents several times about a group of students who frequently passed comments about a girl on campus, which had been troubling him. His relatives have appealed to the authorities to carry out a detailed investigation and help bring him home safely. The family has also started putting up posters at railway stations in Kolhapur and Yavat seeking information about his whereabouts.

The allegations of harassment were raised publicly by Tanmay's father on July 27, followed by a written complaint regarding ragging on July 31.

However, the college administration has denied the allegations. Dean Dr Eknath Pawar said an internal inquiry conducted by a four-member committee found no evidence that Tanmay had been harassed or ragged by his classmates. After receiving the written complaint, the matter was also referred to the college's Anti-Ragging Committee, which reportedly reached the same conclusion.

The dean added that the college has a dedicated student mental health support system under the Chhatra Manas Cell, but no complaint, either oral or written, had been received from Tanmay.

Police said the investigation is still underway, and efforts to trace the missing student are continuing.