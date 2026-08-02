Nashik: FDA Seizes Banned Gutkha And Flavoured Tobacco Worth ₹6.65 Lakh In Major Crackdown | Sourced

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken major action against the storage and transportation of banned gutkha and flavoured tobacco in Nashik district. Following raids at three locations on July 30, 2026, ₹6,65,241 in stock and one vehicle were seized. Three cases have been registered.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and the supervision of Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sandeep Deore.

First Action – Harsul

A raid was conducted in the Harsul police station jurisdiction after receiving information that Salman Babakhan Shah was transporting banned food products. Banned stock worth ₹1,08,666 was seized during the operation. Case No. 0095/2026 was registered at the Harsul police station. Food Safety Officer Pratik Bhad carried out this action under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Deore.

Second Action – Malegaon

Sajid Akhtar Mohammad Mustafa Ansari was found storing and transporting banned food products within the jurisdiction of the Dyane-Ramzanpura police station in Malegaon. Stock worth ₹2,01,800 and a vehicle valued at ₹3,00,000 were seized, bringing the total value of seized goods to ₹5,01,800. Case No. 0115/2026 was registered. Food Safety Officers Sonal Padle and Shraddha Rahinj executed this action under the guidance of Sandeep Deore.

Third Action – Peth

Action was taken in the Peth police station jurisdiction after receiving information that Yogesh Nandlal Sonje was transporting banned food products. Stock worth ₹54,775 was seized during the operation. A case (Crime No. 0151/2026) was registered at the Peth Police Station. Food Safety Officer Chetan Pardeshi carried out this action under the guidance of Sandeep Devare.

In all three cases, charges have been filed against the accused under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 30(2)(a), 26(2)(i), 26(2)(iv), 27(3)(d), 27(3)(e), 3(1)(zz)(v), and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Complaints regarding food quality, unhygienic conditions, or adulteration should be lodged directly through the official online portal at complaints.mahafda.in. The status of a complaint can be tracked after it is registered. The concerned officials must take cognisance of every complaint and conduct a physical inspection and inquiry. Complaints can also be registered via the toll-free number 1800222365.

The Food and Drug Administration has emphasised that protecting public health is its top priority. No leniency will be shown toward any business operator violating food safety regulations. The special inspection drive currently underway in the Nashik division will continue on an expanded scale.

Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has urged food business operators to strictly adhere to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations. He has also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the ‘Safe Food Campaign’ and lodge complaints if they have any concerns regarding food quality.