Nashik Crime: Speeding Biker Attacks Two Brothers With Iron Chain In Panchavati After 'Drive Slowly' Request | AI

Nashik: An incident occurred on Wednesday night (July 29) in the Shriramnagar slum area along Dindori Road, Panchavati, where a suspected biker verbally abused two brothers and struck one of them on the head with a chain. Rahul Ratan Khaire sustained serious injuries in the attack; based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Panchavati Police Station against the suspect, Aniket (full name not available).

Aniket was riding his bike at high speed. As small children were playing on the street, Rahul Khaire asked him to "drive slowly in the lane" to prevent a potential accident. Aniket became enraged over this trivial matter. He verbally abused Rahul, assaulted him, and struck him directly on the head with an iron chain he was carrying.

When Rahul's brother intervened, the accused assaulted him as well. Subsequently, the injured Rahul Khaire went to the Panchavati Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Reports indicate that the suspect, Aniket, has fled the area.

The Panchavati Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are searching for the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was triggered by the admonition regarding speeding. Further inquiries are underway.

The incident has sparked outrage in the locality. Citizens have demanded measures to curb speeding in the area.