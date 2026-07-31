Nashik Pothole Crisis: Chhagan Bhujbal Demands Immediate Repairs, Probe Into Substandard Road Construction |

Nashik: Senior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has strongly criticised the deteriorating condition of roads in Nashik and the increasing number of potholes, expressing concern over the rising accidents across the city. He held the concerned authorities accountable for the hazardous road conditions that are putting citizens' lives at risk and demanded immediate corrective measures.

Bhujbal said that Nashik residents are forced to travel with their lives at stake every day. Deep potholes have developed not only on major roads but also on internal streets, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable, and several people have lost their lives in accidents caused by these potholes. He described the situation as extremely unfortunate.

He further stated that road repair and maintenance should have been planned before the onset of the monsoon. However, no effective measures appear to have been taken. Despite spending crores of rupees on road works, the poor quality of roads has triggered widespread public anger. Bhujbal demanded an inquiry into substandard road construction and strict action against officials and contractors found responsible.

He urged the administration to immediately conduct a comprehensive survey of all major roads in the city and repair dangerous potholes on a war footing. Instead of temporary patchwork, he emphasised the need for durable and long-lasting repairs.

The pothole issue has already sparked protests by various political parties, social organisations, and citizens across Nashik. Demonstrations and slogans against the administration have been witnessed at several locations. With Bhujbal now taking an aggressive stand on the issue, pressure on the municipal administration is expected to intensify further.

Meanwhile, citizens have urged the administration to move beyond assurances and begin immediate repair work on the ground. They warned that if the pothole problem is not addressed without delay, public protests are likely to intensify.