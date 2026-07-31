Nashik: Missing Man's Body Found In Godavari Five Days After Reported Jump From Ramwadi Bridge | Sourced

Nashik: The body of Avinash Bapurao Pawar (32), a resident of Makhmalabad Road, was found in the Godavari River on Thursday (July 30) after he had been missing for five days. Preliminary information indicates that he jumped into the Godavari River from the Ramwadi Bridge. He was reportedly suffering from mental depression. This incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Makhmalabad Road area.

Avinash Pawar was a resident of Krantinagar (Vrindavan Colony, Makhmalabad Road) and supported his family through a private job. He had been suffering from mental depression for some time. On the morning of July 25, around 10:00 AM, he left home telling his family, "I have a stomach ache; I am going to the pharmacy for medicine." When he did not return for a long time, his brother Jitendra Pawar and other family members tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but it was switched off.

Despite searching at the homes of relatives and friends, Avinash could not be located. Meanwhile, information emerged that he had jumped into the Godavari's waters from the Ramwadi Bridge. Search operations were hampered because the river had been in flood over the past few days; however, local police and disaster management teams continued the search.

Finally, five days after the incident, his body was found floating under the Godavari bridge at Saikheda. Upon identification, the body was confirmed to be that of Avinash Pawar. The police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway.

Avinash is survived by his mother, father, brother, and other family members. The locality has expressed deep grief over this tragic incident.