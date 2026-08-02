Nashik: Girish Mahajan Directs Timely Completion Of Simhastha Kumbh 2027 Development Works, Warns Against Delays | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra's Minister for Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Affairs, Girish Mahajan, has directed that all infrastructure development works being undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 be completed within the prescribed timeline and to the highest quality standards. He emphasised that all departments must work in coordination, ensure there is no compromise on quality, and expedite the projects while minimising inconvenience to the public.



Mahajan was speaking during a review meeting held at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority office, where the progress of civic infrastructure projects was assessed. The meeting was attended by MLA Devyani Farande, MLC Gokul Gite, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela Authority Kamalakar Randive, and senior officials from various departments.



Mahajan said that road development works across Nashik should receive the highest priority. As soon as one side of a road is completed, it should be opened to traffic immediately while work continues on the remaining portion. He instructed officials to fill potholes without delay, restore road shoulders, reopen completed stretches for traffic, and continue work during the monsoon wherever feasible.



He further directed contractors to maintain diversion routes created due to ongoing works. Potholes on key alternative routes such as Dwarka Circle, Kathe Galli, Trimbak Road, Satpur, and other roads should be repaired immediately to ensure safe traffic movement. Traffic Police, the Municipal Corporation, and other concerned agencies should jointly manage traffic arrangements.



The minister warned that poor-quality work or delays would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Contractors who fail to commence work on time or violate contract conditions will face action as per regulations. He also reiterated that routine maintenance of project sites is the responsibility of the contractors.

Mahajan instructed officials to expedite works related to the optical fibre network, CCTV surveillance system, data centre, water supply, sewage treatment plants (STPs), sewerage, bridges, Development Plan (DP) roads, MHADA projects, and all projects awaiting final administrative approval. Once approvals are received, the tendering process should be completed promptly, and work should begin immediately. He also directed the Municipal Corporation to prepare DPRs for internal roads in residential colonies and ensure regular coordination among all departments for timely completion of projects.



Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri made a detailed presentation on the progress of projects being executed under the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 plan. She reviewed works related to roads, bridges, water supply, drainage, stormwater systems, sewerage, STPs, optical fibre networks, CCTV, fire safety, healthcare facilities, and other infrastructure projects, including those awaiting final administrative approval.



Speaking about road projects, Khatri said that work on one side of most major cement concrete roads has been substantially completed. Roads where the Dry Lean Concrete (DLC) layer has been completed will now move to the final concreting stage. Utility works including stormwater drainage, water supply, sewerage, and underground infrastructure are progressing as planned on major roads such as Gangapur Phata, Ambad, Rajiv Gandhi Marg, Trimbak Road, and Satpur, with most utility works expected to be completed by the end of August.

Construction of Sant Gadge Maharaj Bridge, bridges on Trimbak Road, and other bridge projects is progressing rapidly. Foundation work in the riverbed has been completed, and structural work has been accelerated.



Khatri also informed that work on Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), sewage pumping stations, and the sewerage network is progressing satisfactorily. Around 265 kilometres of the proposed city-wide optical fibre network has already been completed, while the remaining work is being carried out in coordination with the road projects. After completion, around 1,500 advanced CCTV cameras will be installed to strengthen traffic management, crowd control, and public safety.