Pune: Biker Booked For Overtaking Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol’s Convoy Recklessly | File Photo

Pune: A 32-year-old man has been booked by the Shivajinagar Police for allegedly riding his motorcycle recklessly and overtaking the convoy of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol at Sancheti Chowk in Pune.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm on September 13, when Mohol’s security convoy was passing through Sancheti Chowk. Police Sub-Inspector Ishwar Laxman Bhikule, who was deployed for the minister’s security, lodged a complaint against Shubham Vijay Vanit (32), a resident of Nana Peth.

Police alleged that Vanit rode his motorcycle at high speed and in a negligent manner before overtaking one of the vehicles in the minister’s convoy.

Such reckless manoeuvring, particularly around a moving VIP security convoy, could potentially endanger the lives of other motorists, pedestrians and security personnel.

A case has been registered against Vanit under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly driving in a manner that could endanger human life. Police have issued a notice to the suspect, and further investigation is underway.

Traffic chaos near Dagdusheth temple raises questions

At the same time, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol had visited the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple for the inauguration of its illumination programme. The area was already witnessing heavy footfall, with large numbers of devotees and citizens gathered in the central part of the city.

According to reports, four vehicles from the minister’s convoy became stuck amid the crowd, contributing to traffic congestion and inconvenience to devotees and motorists.

Several people present at the spot reportedly questioned the need for bringing a convoy into an already congested area, expressing anger over the disruption caused to ordinary citizens.

The two incidents have sparked discussion over VIP security, road discipline and traffic management in Pune. While there can be no justification for reckless driving or dangerous overtaking, authorities also face the challenge of ensuring that VIP movements do not unnecessarily add to congestion at heavily crowded public locations.

Attempts were reportedly made to contact Murlidhar Mohol for his response to the criticism surrounding the traffic disruption. His response was not available at the time of publication and will be incorporated if received.