Pune: Bhide Bridge Shut Till December 31 For Metro Foot Overbridge Work | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune’s Baba Bhide Bridge over the Mutha river has been closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian foot overbridge (FoB) connecting Deccan Gymkhana Metro station with the Peth areas. The closure, which is scheduled to continue until December 31, 2026, is expected to put additional pressure on alternative river crossings and roads in central Pune.

The new pedestrian bridge is being constructed above the existing Bhide Bridge to provide direct and convenient access to the Deccan Gymkhana Metro station for residents of Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth and areas around Laxmi Road. Students and other commuters travelling from these neighbourhoods are also expected to benefit once the facility becomes operational.

Baba Bhide Bridge | Anand Chaini

Baba Bhide Bridge | Anand Chaini

The closure has been imposed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) as a safety measure while the remaining construction work is carried out. Although the basic structure of the footbridge is ready, pending activities, including girder-launching work, require restrictions on vehicular movement around the site.

Maha-Metro had earlier reopened Bhide Bridge to traffic on November 7, stating that the footbridge work had entered its final phase and that full-day closures would no longer be necessary. However, authorities subsequently decided to impose another complete closure to facilitate the remaining work safely.

Chandrashekhar Tambekar, Public Relations Officer of Maha-Metro, appealed to commuters, saying, “We appeal to citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate with the metro administration.” Maha-Metro has also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to citizens.

The Pune City Traffic Police, under Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, have issued a temporary traffic order under the Motor Vehicles Act and announced diversions. Motorists can use Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Bridge (Lakdi Bridge), Balgandharva Bridge and Z Bridge as alternative river crossings. Vehicles travelling towards Deccan can also use the Tilak Chowk-Khandoji Baba Chowk route, while commuters heading towards Karve Road and Kothrud can use the SM Joshi Bridge route. The Z Bridge near Pune Hospital is restricted to two-wheelers.

However, the riverbed road will remain open to traffic, providing some relief to motorists.

The closure has already resulted in traffic congestion around Deccan Gymkhana, Narayan Peth and the entry and exit points of Z Bridge. With vehicles being diverted to neighbouring crossings, traffic pressure is expected to increase during morning and evening peak hours, particularly on Lakdi Bridge and roads connecting the Peth areas.