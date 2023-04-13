Pune becomes first city in state to win IGBC's 'Platinum Certification'

Pune has become the first city in Maharashtra and second in India to receive IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) "Platinum Certification". The city has scored the highest points under IGBC Green Cities Rating.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner and administrator accepted the "IGBC Green Existing Cities Rating System Certificate" for "Green Master Planning, Green Infrastructure and Green Policy Initiatives" based on an assessment of various interventions over a span of the last two decades.
In attendance were guests Vandana Chauhan, (Rajya Sabha MP), S Choklingam (Director General YASHADA) Vikram Kumar (PMC Commissioner) while J P Shroff, (Chairman, IGBC Pune Chapter), Pradeep Bhargava (Chairman, CII GreenCo), Ranjit Naiknavare (President, CREDAI Pune Metro) and Dr Poorva Keskar, (Co-Chair, IGBC Pune Chapter) were the key hosts of the event.
The IGBC Pune Chapter organized an event titled “Abhinandan – Felicitation of Green Pioneers” with the theme of Advancing Net Zero in buildings on April 12. During the event, a plaque and certificate were handed over to Vikram Kumar and PMC Team members by Vandana Chauhan and S Choklingam for their exceptional work in Pune City which recently won the certification.
Other IGBC Certified projects felicitated at the event:
AARAVI by Kotibhaskar Developers
Amar Tech Park by Amar Developers
Joyville, Hinjewadi by Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt. Ltd.
Dassault Systems Solutions Lab by Dassault Systems Solutions Lab Pvt Ltd.
Espree Eminence by Espree Realtors
AP 81 by Highspot Properties LLP
Angsana, Pune by Infosys
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Campus by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Deemed to be University
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences - Parking Building
Hill View Residency by Kumar Behray LLP
Kamal Bungalow by Leena Dandekar
Mahindra Homeground by Mahindra Bloomdale Developer S Ltd
Mindtree Limited, ICC Reality Pune Office by Mindtree Limited
Godrej 24 & Phase B Hinjewadi by Pearlite Real Properties Private Limited
Bhageerath RENOVATION by Persistent Systems Limited
Synechron UBS ODC by Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd
Synechron Technologies Pvt. Ltd. @Ascendas ITPP, Pune
Wisdom World School - Hadapsar by Vishwakarma Purple Educational Trust
Vukan Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Phase IV and V
Nikhil Cloud 9 by Nikhil Constructions
All you need to know about IGBC
The IGBC is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was formed in the year 2001. The vision of the council is, "To enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025".
The council offers a wide array of services which include developing new green building rating programmes, certification services and green building training programmes. The council also organises Green Building Congress, its annual flagship event on green buildings.
