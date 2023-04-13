Pune becomes first city in state to win IGBC's 'Platinum Certification' | PMC

Pune has become the first city in Maharashtra and second in India to receive IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) "Platinum Certification". The city has scored the highest points under IGBC Green Cities Rating.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner and administrator accepted the "IGBC Green Existing Cities Rating System Certificate" for "Green Master Planning, Green Infrastructure and Green Policy Initiatives" based on an assessment of various interventions over a span of the last two decades.

In attendance were guests Vandana Chauhan, (Rajya Sabha MP), S Choklingam (Director General YASHADA) Vikram Kumar (PMC Commissioner) while J P Shroff, (Chairman, IGBC Pune Chapter), Pradeep Bhargava (Chairman, CII GreenCo), Ranjit Naiknavare (President, CREDAI Pune Metro) and Dr Poorva Keskar, (Co-Chair, IGBC Pune Chapter) were the key hosts of the event.

The IGBC Pune Chapter organized an event titled “Abhinandan – Felicitation of Green Pioneers” with the theme of Advancing Net Zero in buildings on April 12. During the event, a plaque and certificate were handed over to Vikram Kumar and PMC Team members by Vandana Chauhan and S Choklingam for their exceptional work in Pune City which recently won the certification.

All you need to know about IGBC

The IGBC is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was formed in the year 2001. The vision of the council is, "To enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025".

The council offers a wide array of services which include developing new green building rating programmes, certification services and green building training programmes. The council also organises Green Building Congress, its annual flagship event on green buildings.

