Pune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'

Gautama Buddha | Photo: Unsplash/@lahirusupun

Pune: Creating a world record, 13-year-old Sara Shukla completed her master's in Lama Fera Healing (alternative medicine therapy). A student of Euro School, Undri, Sara learnt the art from Satyendra Shukla who’s the founder of Lama Fera international research and training centre and Lama Fera Monastery in Pune.

She is now recognised & certified by the World Book of Records, London as "India's youngest Lama Fera Master Healer".

Lama Fera Healing is 2500 old Buddhist Healing technique is used to balance five elements in the body leading to freedom from stress, depression, anxiety, addiction, and suicidal thoughts.