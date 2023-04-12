 Pune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'

Pune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'

Lama Fera Healing is 2500 old Buddhist Healing technique is used to balance five elements in the body leading to freedom from stress, depression, anxiety, addiction, and suicidal thoughts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Gautama Buddha | Photo: Unsplash/@lahirusupun

Pune: Creating a world record, 13-year-old Sara Shukla completed her master's in Lama Fera Healing (alternative medicine therapy). A student of Euro School, Undri, Sara learnt the art from Satyendra Shukla who’s the founder of Lama Fera international research and training centre and Lama Fera Monastery in Pune.

She is now recognised & certified by the World Book of Records, London as "India's youngest Lama Fera Master Healer".

Lama Fera Healing is 2500 old Buddhist Healing technique is used to balance five elements in the body leading to freedom from stress, depression, anxiety, addiction, and suicidal thoughts. 

Read Also
Pune: Travel solution provider Amadeus opens new engineering facility, looks to hire​ tech talent
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'

Pune’s 13-year-old is India's youngest 'Lama Fera Master Healer'

COVID-19 in Pune: Three deaths, 776 active cases in district

COVID-19 in Pune: Three deaths, 776 active cases in district

Pune: Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi to leave for Pandharpur on June 11 from Alandi

Pune: Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi to leave for Pandharpur on June 11 from Alandi

Pune: Tushar Ranjankar elected as Executive Trustee of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti

Pune: Tushar Ranjankar elected as Executive Trustee of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti

Pune: IMD issues yellow alert till April 15 for district

Pune: IMD issues yellow alert till April 15 for district