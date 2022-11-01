Dr Ajay Mathur conferred with IGBC Senior Fellow Award

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA) received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Senior Fellow Award from B Thiagarajan, Vice Chairman – IGBC and MD – Blue Star Limited. Over his long career, Dr Mathur has led various energy efficiency initiatives which have become norms in the industry.

In his previous role at Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), he pioneered the Star Labelling programme for appliances, the Energy Conservation Building Code, and the Perform, Achieve & Trade programme for energy-intensive industries. Among his many other achievements of note are his efforts towards low-carbon and cleaner economy through the promotion and adoption of renewable energy and green hydrogen in the Indian electricity sector.

On this occasion, Thiagarajan said, “The IGBC Senior Fellow award is a well-deserved recognition for Dr Mathur’s unsurpassed work in energy efficiency. We, in IGBC, look forward to Dr Mathur’s continued guidance in the coming years as the built environment and the country at large transitions to achieving Net Zero emissions.”

The award was announced at the recently concluded 20th edition of the Green Building Congress, the 3-day flagship conference and exhibition by IGBC.

The IGBC was established by the CII in 2001 to actively promote the Green Building concept in India. IGBC is now considered the country’s premier body for certification of green and net zero buildings, with a Green Building footprint of 9.75 billion sq. ft. with over 8,600 projects adopting IGBC’s 31 rating systems. IGBC’s current stakeholder ecosystem consists of 29 Local Chapters across the nation, 6,100+ Accredited Professionals, and 320+ student chapters. IGBC is also a founding member of the World Green Building Council.

Since 2016, IGBC has institutionalised IGBC Fellow and Senior fellow Awards to recognise individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership, contribution, commitment, and yeoman service in the field of sustainable built environment. The IGBC Senior Fellow Award is given to especially distinguished individuals and is well recognised by the stakeholders from the Indian Building sector, Industry and beyond.