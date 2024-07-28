Pune Bank Association President Advocates Modern Commercial Fishing for Employment Opportunities

Adv Sudhir Mohite, President of Pune Bank Association, emphasised that although fishing is a traditional business, the development of modern technology has given it special importance. He urged youths to understand government schemes and take advantage of them instead of migrating to cities in search of jobs. He noted that the fishing business, when conducted commercially, can generate significant employment opportunities.

Mohite was speaking as the chief guest at the orientation program for business cooperatives, organised under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Laxmanrao Inamdar National Academy for Cooperative Research and Development (LINAC), Regional Training Centre, NCDC, Pune, Ministry of Cooperatives, Government of India, and Department of Fisheries, Government of India. The event, aimed at strengthening fisheries producer cooperatives, was held at the Dr Nitu Mandke Auditorium on Tilak Road.

Regional Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries Department Vijay Shikhar, Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries Archana Shinde, and Assistant Registrar Sudhir Khambayat were present on this occasion. The program was led by Shardul Jadhav, Deputy Director of NCDC, Pune.

Read Also Indore: Youth From Pune Hurt After His Car Rammed Into City Bus Stop

Advocate Subhash Mohite highlighted the importance of such training and various schemes in the cooperative sector for the upliftment of fishermen. He provided necessary guidance to the members of the cooperative societies present to help them benefit from these schemes.

Officials of the Fisheries Department offered guidance regarding various schemes of the Maharashtra State Government, emphasising that a farmer's income can be doubled if the fishery business is run alongside agricultural activities. Considering the growing population and limited job opportunities for educated youth, they highlighted numerous business opportunities in the fisheries sector, including fish breeding in dams, fish seed supply, ornamental fish breeding in ponds, making and selling fish tanks, manufacturing and selling value-added fish products, scientific fish feed production, and live fish sales centers.

NCDC officials provided information about various NCDC schemes, and scheme officer Surbhi Meshram informed the participants about the scheme and grants available under the FFPO scheme as part of the central scheme PMMSY.

The program received a spontaneous and positive response from the trainees.