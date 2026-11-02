Pune Auto & Cab Drivers Seek Action Against Rapido Bike Taxis, Warn Of Protest | FPJ Photo

Pune: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune have questioned the authorities’ failure to act against Rapido’s alleged illegal operations. They say they are required to meet strict licensing requirements and face traffic fines and regulatory checks, while bike taxi operators allegedly continue to operate without the necessary permissions.

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Drivers said the availability of cheaper bike taxi rides had significantly affected their daily earnings, leaving families dependent on an already uncertain source of income.

Vijay Waghmare, an auto-rickshaw driver, told The Free Press Journal, “My family depends entirely on my earnings, but we are not getting enough passengers. Even earning ₹500 a day has become difficult. Rapido offers rides at very low fares, because of which passengers prefer those services. We are helpless.”

Kamlesh Gavli, who has been driving an auto-rickshaw for the past 10 years, said rising fuel prices and inadequate fares had made survival increasingly difficult.

“Fuel prices have increased over the years, but our earnings have not improved. We are required to obtain licences and follow all regulations, while bike taxi operators allegedly continue without the necessary licences. We also face fines from the traffic police and RTO. Why are different rules being applied?” he questioned.

Yogesh Jangam, a cab driver, said the issue had become a question of daily survival, claiming that drivers were losing between ₹500 and ₹1,000 every day. He also alleged that Rapido’s operations had affected cab fares, with trips that previously cost ₹3,500-4,000 reportedly being offered for nearly ₹1,800. He further claimed that the platform had started offering Pune-Mumbai rides.

Another driver, Kamla Shinde, urged the authorities to intervene, saying the issue directly affected the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Baghtoy Rickshawala Association, claimed that nearly 5,000 bike taxis were operating in Pune despite allegedly lacking mandatory licences.

“Every commercial transport operator must follow licensing requirements. Why should bike taxi operators be treated differently? The Transport Ministry must take immediate action,” he said.

Kshirsagar added that the Collector had assured the drivers of action around 15 days ago, but the situation remained unchanged.

He warned that if the authorities continued imposing additional fines and penalties on auto-rickshaw drivers while ignoring bike taxi operations, drivers would stage a protest outside the Pune Police Commissioner’s office.