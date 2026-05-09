Pune: Ashtavinayak Temples At Morgaon, Theur & Siddhateka To Remain Closed From May 10 – Here's Why | Sourced

Pune: Three major Ashtavinayak temples in Pune District will remain closed to devotees for one month while preservation and repair work is carried out under the Ashtavinayak Development Plan.

The temples at Shri Kshetra Morgaon, Shri Kshetra Theur and Shri Kshetra Siddhatek will remain shut for darshan from 10th May to 9th June 2026. The information was shared by the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust through a press release.

Reason Behind The Shutdown…

The Archaeology Department has taken up the work of preserving, maintaining, and repairing all Ashtavinayak temples. For the last two months, conservation and restoration work has been underway at Shri Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon, Shri Chintamani Temple in Theur and the temple at Siddhateka.

According to the trust, repair and conservation work are currently being carried out inside the main temples as well as on the surrounding premises. The work includes preservation of the sanctum sanctorum, where the Ganesh idols are placed, and the sabhamandap located in front of it. The Archaeology Department is carrying out traditional stonework in line with the original structure and historical style of the temples.

Read Also Pune: Famous Ranjangaon Mahaganapati Temple To Remain Shut Till July 31

Continuous Movements Of Devotees Create Difficulties…

Temple authorities said the continuous movement of devotees inside the premises could create difficulties in completing the work smoothly and quickly. Due to this, the director of the Archaeology Department had written to the Charity Commissioner seeking permission for the temporary closure of the temples.

After hearing the views of the Archaeology Department, temple authorities, priests and local villagers, a decision was taken to close the three temples completely for devotees during the period of restoration work.

The trust clarified that although the temples will remain closed for public darshan, daily puja and all religious rituals of the deities will continue as per tradition and temple rules.

Direct Darshan Won’t Be Allowed…

No devotee will be allowed to enter the temple premises or have direct darshan during this period. Entry will be restricted only to temple priests, authorised officers, trustees, staff members and workers involved in the repair work.

The Chinchwad Devasthan Trust said the development and restoration work is important for the long-term safety of the temples and for improving facilities for devotees in the future. The temporary closure has been planned to ensure the work is completed in a proper and timely manner.

Mandar Maharaj Dev, Chief Trustee of the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust, appealed to devotees and local residents to cooperate with the temple trust, district administration, police and local authorities during the one-month closure period.