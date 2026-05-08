Nashik: Rs 55 Crore Conservation Plan Approved For Trimbakeshwar Temple Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Central Government has sanctioned an ambitious development plan worth Rs 55 crore for the preservation and conservation of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the renowned twelve Jyotirlingas located in Nashik. The Trimbakeshwar Temple is not merely a centre of religious faith but also a historical monument of great significance. Consequently, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken special measures to preserve the original grandeur of this ancient temple. Through this allocated fund, the temple's sanctum sanctorum (Garbhagriha), exterior walls, and the entire temple complex will undergo scientific conservation.

Under this conservation project, state-of-the-art chemical cleaning processes will be implemented to remove accumulated dust, pollutants, and discolouration from the temple's stone masonry. Several sections of the temple have suffered from stone erosion, and cracks have appeared in certain areas. Restoration work to fill these cracks and reinforce the temple's structural integrity will be carried out under the supervision of experts. Considering the immense crowds of devotees expected during the Kumbh Mela, significant enhancements have also been proposed for the paving, water management systems, and electrical illumination within both the interior and exterior precincts of the temple. These initiatives are expected to restore the temple to its pristine, ancient beauty.

The scope of this funding extends beyond the main temple itself; it also encompasses the revitalisation of other historical kunds (water tanks) and smaller shrines located within the temple complex. The Department of Archaeology has set a target to complete this entire project prior to the commencement of the Kumbh Mela. This plan places special emphasis on managing the Darshan (pilgrim viewing) queues and beautifying the surrounding premises for the convenience of devotees.

Thanks to this substantial allocation of Rs 55 crore, the infrastructure at the Trimbakeshwar Temple complex is set to undergo significant improvements; this initiative is regarded as a crucial step toward preserving the site's historical heritage. As a result of these efforts, the millions of devotees, both domestic and international, who visit for the Kumbh Mela will witness a magnificent and pristine temple environment.

If you require more detailed information regarding the conservation of historical heritage sites in Nashik or the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, we would be happy to discuss it further.