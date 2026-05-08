Nashik: Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Stay On Ring Road Land Acquisition, Clears Way For Mega Project Ahead Of Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela (2026-27), the Bombay High Court has refused to grant a stay on the land acquisition process for the proposed 66.15-kilometre Ring Road project encircling Nashik city. While hearing petitions filed by farmers, the Court declined to grant any interim stay; consequently, the administration has received the 'green signal' to proceed with the land acquisition process.



Land acquisition officials have clarified that farmers who consent to surrender their land through Direct Purchase will be offered 25 per cent higher compensation than the standard government rates. To date, 19 out of the 25 affected villages have responded positively to the project; however, an atmosphere of tension persists in the remaining 6 villages.



On May 2nd, the administration commenced land measurement operations in the Matori and Mungsara areas under heavy police protection. During this exercise, a major controversy erupted over the following issues:

1. Allegations of Assault: Villagers have levelled serious allegations that police personnel entered the homes of farmers who were opposing the measurement process, and physically assaulted both men and women.

2. The Issue of Compensation: Farmers in villages such as Gaulane and Ambe Bahula have expressed their opposition, arguing that the announced compensation package (₹57 lakhs per acre for irrigated land) is inadequate.

3. Change in Alignment: As the project alignment cuts through many farmers' homes and bungalows, they are demanding a revision to the road's route map.

Court's Verdict

Refusal of Stay: All eyes were fixed on the hearing scheduled for May 4th. Ultimately, the Court refused to grant a stay on the land acquisition process.

Next Hearing: A detailed hearing on this matter is now scheduled for July 1, 2026.

Relief for Administration: The Court's stance has bolstered the administration's hopes of completing this crucial project prior to the Kumbh Mela.

This court ruling could potentially accelerate the progress of the Ring Road project. However, the ultimate fate of the project hinges on the final verdict delivered by the court during the hearing scheduled for July 1st. Until then, the administration faces the significant challenge of resolving this dispute through dialogue with the local farming community.