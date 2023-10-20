 Pune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department

Pune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department

To streamline the process, the forest department has developed an online booking app. According to Mahadev Mohite, Sub-Conservator of Forests for the Pune Forest Department, this safari offers people the opportunity to enjoy a jungle adventure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

The Forest Department in Pune and Solapur districts has introduced a pioneering Grassland Safari project. The initiative, set to begin in Baramati and Indapur tehsils, is open for online booking. Launched on Tuesday, registration for the safari opened on Wednesday. To streamline the process, the forest department has developed an online booking app. According to Mahadev Mohite, Sub-Conservator of Forests for the Pune Forest Department, this safari offers people the opportunity to enjoy a jungle adventure.

The Pune and Solapur regions boast a rich diversity of animals and birds. Collaborating with local villagers and experts in the field, the forest department has developed a comprehensive tourism plan for the area's forest development. The initiative also includes training local villagers in management and wildlife protection, thereby creating more employment opportunities and fostering citizen participation in conservation programs. Grassland management is an integral component of this safari, as mentioned by Mohite.

Read Also
Pune Railway Station Reinstates ₹5 Per Liter Water Vending Machines After Year-Long Hiatus
article-image

The area around Baramati and Indapur in Pune is home to an array of herbivorous and carnivorous animals, including antelope, chinkara, rabbit, wolf, jackal, and hyena. The Grassland Safari will initially allow tourists to use their vehicles for exploration. The department is soon planning to provide the requisite safari vehicles. Mohite has encouraged urbanites to make the most of this jungle safari and appreciate the region's unique biodiversity.

Read Also
Cyclone Tej: IMD Shares Alert On Storm Developing In Arabian Sea; Mumbai, Pune To Witness Cooler...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department

Pune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department

Pune: Ajit Pawar Sets November 25 Start Date For Water Discharge In New Mutha Canal; Urges PMC To...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Sets November 25 Start Date For Water Discharge In New Mutha Canal; Urges PMC To...

Pimpri Chinchwad: MLA Mahesh Landge Extends Apology To Patel Community; Read The Whole Matter Here

Pimpri Chinchwad: MLA Mahesh Landge Extends Apology To Patel Community; Read The Whole Matter Here

Pune: Mismanagement Claims Surface After India Vs Bangladesh Match, MCA Responds

Pune: Mismanagement Claims Surface After India Vs Bangladesh Match, MCA Responds

21st Pune Book Fair Inaugurated By President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan Bharat Sasane

21st Pune Book Fair Inaugurated By President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan Bharat Sasane