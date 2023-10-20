Pune And Solapur Witness Inauguration Of Groundbreaking Grassland Safari By Forest Department

The Forest Department in Pune and Solapur districts has introduced a pioneering Grassland Safari project. The initiative, set to begin in Baramati and Indapur tehsils, is open for online booking. Launched on Tuesday, registration for the safari opened on Wednesday. To streamline the process, the forest department has developed an online booking app. According to Mahadev Mohite, Sub-Conservator of Forests for the Pune Forest Department, this safari offers people the opportunity to enjoy a jungle adventure.

The Pune and Solapur regions boast a rich diversity of animals and birds. Collaborating with local villagers and experts in the field, the forest department has developed a comprehensive tourism plan for the area's forest development. The initiative also includes training local villagers in management and wildlife protection, thereby creating more employment opportunities and fostering citizen participation in conservation programs. Grassland management is an integral component of this safari, as mentioned by Mohite.

The area around Baramati and Indapur in Pune is home to an array of herbivorous and carnivorous animals, including antelope, chinkara, rabbit, wolf, jackal, and hyena. The Grassland Safari will initially allow tourists to use their vehicles for exploration. The department is soon planning to provide the requisite safari vehicles. Mohite has encouraged urbanites to make the most of this jungle safari and appreciate the region's unique biodiversity.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)