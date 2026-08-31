Pune: Amit Thackeray, 20-25 Others Booked Over Unauthorised Entry At Government Polytechnic College - WATCH VIDEO | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students and activists have been booked by Chaturshringi police for allegedly entering Government Polytechnic College in Ganeshkhind without permission, removing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and creating a ruckus.

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According to the complaint filed by Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, 52, a staff member of the institute, the incident took place between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Monday.

The complaint states that Thackeray and the group allegedly assembled without permission and entered the college office without authorisation. They allegedly removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the office and threatened Patil and other staff members.

The group allegedly remained inside the office despite being asked to leave and raised slogans loudly, causing a disturbance on the premises.

Following the complaint, Chaturshringi police registered an FIR against Thackeray and the unidentified members under Sections 329(3), 189(1), 46, 221 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajnikant Chilumula, Assistant Commissioner of Police Brahmadev Gawde and senior officials from Chaturshringi police station, visited the spot.

Meanwhile, speaking about the cases registered against him, Thackeray said, “The first case against me was registered over a protest related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I am ready to face as many such cases as may be registered against me. No one can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If anyone makes objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are ready to stand up and take on the issue.”