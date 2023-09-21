Pune: Ajit Pawar Speeds Up Lonavla Glass Skywalk Project; Sets One-Month Report Submission Deadline |

During a review meeting with the Department of Tourism to discuss various projects aimed at promoting tourism in the Lonavla and Maval areas of Pune district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed officials to prepare a comprehensive project plan for the development of glass skywalk. The skywalk is intended to enhance tourism at Tiger's Point and Lion's Point in Lonavla while also promoting nature tourism in the region. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has assured the availability of funds for this tourism initiative.



The initiative of the proposed plan of building skywalk was the brain child of the Mawal MLA Sunil Shelke.

Pawar emphasised the need for a well-structured plan that includes adventure activities and family-friendly facilities to cater to the natural beauty of the Lonavla area. He stressed the importance of environmental sustainability in the plan and urged the Tourism Department to expedite its formulation.

Given the area's high wind speeds, the safety of tourists and environmental conservation should be top priorities in the plan. The use of stones instead of concrete for footpaths was suggested to ensure a design that allows tourists to fully appreciate the natural surroundings. The plan should also incorporate amenities such as parking lots and essential facilities for tourists.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had previously announced the creation of tourism facilities in Lonavla during his 2022 budget speech. Lonavla attracts a significant number of tourists, and the proposed glass skywalk at Tiger's Point and Lion's Point are intended to further boost tourism. The project, covering 4.84 hectares, will offer various amenities, including adventure activities like zip-line, a food park, an amphitheatre, an open gym, and various games. Initial estimates suggest the project's cost will be approximately Rs 100 crore.

