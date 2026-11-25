Pune Airport To Enforce 15-Minute Pick-Up, Drop-Off Rule From December 1; ₹500 Fine For Violators | AI

Pune: In a move to ease traffic congestion and ensure smoother vehicle movement, Pune Airport will introduce a strict 15-minute time limit for vehicles using its designated pick-up and drop-off lanes from Dec 1. Motorists exceeding the prescribed time limit will face a fine of ₹500.

The airport has introduced the new system on a trial basis to familiarise motorists with the rules. The authorities will not impose penalties until Nov 30. However, from Dec 1, they will fully enforce the rules, and violators will have to pay the prescribed fine under the Airport Regulations, 2003.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles can spend a maximum of 15 minutes in the pick-up and drop-off lanes, including five minutes of actual stopping time (dwell time) for passengers to board or alight. The move comes amid rising passenger traffic at Pune Airport and complaints of vehicles occupying the designated lanes for extended periods, causing congestion and inconvenience to other commuters.

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To ensure compliance, the airport will use an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system. Cameras at the entry and exit points will capture vehicle registration numbers and images to calculate the time each vehicle spends in the designated lanes. The system will automatically identify vehicles exceeding the permitted duration, and motorists will face a fine of ₹500.

Motorists can pay the penalty digitally, preferably through FASTag or QR code-based payments. The airport will set up a designated payment collection point within the pick-up and drop-off area to prevent additional congestion near the exit gate.

The airport authorities have advised passengers and visitors who need to wait longer for arriving passengers or accompany them inside the terminal to use the airport’s Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP) or Aero Mall parking facilities. A complimentary shuttle bus service is also available between the parking facility and the airport terminal.

The airport authorities said vehicles remaining in the pick-up and drop-off lanes beyond the permitted duration had been contributing to traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours. The new system is expected to improve vehicle turnover, ensure better utilisation of kerbside space and reduce unnecessary waiting.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said passenger convenience and seamless airport access remained key priorities. He said the technology-enabled 15-minute restriction would help reduce congestion, improve traffic discipline and ensure efficient utilisation of existing infrastructure.

Mohol urged passengers and vehicle operators to cooperate with the new arrangement, saying the initiative aimed to provide a safer, smoother and hassle-free airport experience rather than generate revenue through penalties.