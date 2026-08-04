Pune Airport Nears Flight Capacity As Centre Plans More Domestic, International Routes | Sourced

Pune: Pune Airport is set to witness more domestic and international flights as the Centre works with airlines to make full use of the additional flight slots approved by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The move comes as passenger demand continues to grow and the airport records one of its busiest days.

On Sunday, Pune Airport handled 214 flight movements, including 107 arrivals and 107 departures, close to its revised daily limit of 235 movements. The airport also provided connectivity to 34 domestic and international destinations.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said the government is focusing on improving air connectivity by increasing flights on existing routes and introducing services to new destinations.

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He said all airlines operating from Pune have been informed about the additional flight slots, and discussions are underway with their headquarters to launch new routes and increase flight frequencies. Airlines currently operating from Pune include IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Fly91, Star Air and Alliance Air.

Among the busiest routes from Pune, Delhi recorded the highest number of daily flights at 19, followed by Bengaluru with 17, Chennai with seven, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad with five each, and Goa's Mopa Airport with four flights.

The additional slots have also strengthened Pune's international connectivity. Air India Express resumed its daily Pune-Bangkok service on August 1, while IndiGo continues to operate its daily Pune-Dubai flight. SpiceJet also operates a daily direct service to Dubai, giving Pune two direct daily connections to the Gulf city.

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Mohol said the Centre is working closely with airlines and other stakeholders to introduce more domestic and international routes based on passenger demand and operational planning. He added that Pune has become one of the country's fastest-growing cities due to its IT industry, manufacturing sector, educational institutions, defence establishments and tourism, leading to a steady rise in air travel demand.

The increase in flight capacity follows Mohol's request to the Indian Air Force in March 2025 for additional flight slots at Pune Airport, which shares its runway with the Air Force. After discussions, the IAF approved an increase in the daily flight movement limit from 220 to 235 in May 2025, creating additional capacity for airlines to expand their services.

With flight operations already nearing the revised limit, officials expect the additional slots to help improve connectivity and provide passengers with more travel options in the coming months.