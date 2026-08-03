Pune: PMPML To Add 500 New CNG Buses With Advanced Fire Safety System | File Photo

Pune: In a major boost to Pune's public transport network, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to induct 500 new CNG buses equipped with an advanced automatic fire suppression system, with manufacturing now in its final phase.

A prototype of the new bus was jointly inspected on Saturday by officials from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and PMPML's technical team at Anthony Garage in Patalganga near Khopoli, where the buses are being built on Ashok Leyland's 12-metre CNG chassis.

The upcoming buses will feature an automatic fire suppression system designed to enhance passenger safety. The nitrogen-based system activates automatically in the event of an engine short circuit, excessive engine temperature or smoke in the engine compartment, helping prevent the spread of fire. Officials also conducted a live demonstration of the safety mechanism during the inspection.

PMPML has awarded contracts for the supply of the 500 buses to Travel Time and Anthony. During the inspection, officials suggested a few minor modifications to the prototype, including changes to the rear seating arrangement and certain structural angles. Once these changes are incorporated and the prototype receives final approval from CIRT, full-scale production will commence.

The buses will be delivered in two phases. The first batch of 250 buses is expected to arrive within the next two to two-and-a-half months, while the remaining 250 buses will be delivered over the following two-and-a-half months. PMPML expects all 500 buses to be operational on city roads within the next five to six months.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said the prototype inspection was carried out jointly with the CIRT team and that only minor design modifications had been suggested. He added that production would begin soon after the prototype receives final approval.