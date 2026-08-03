All You Need To Know About Bharat Taxi In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fixed Fares, No Surge Pricing, Quick Bookings | LinkedIn

Pune: A new government-backed app-based taxi service, Bharat Taxi, has been launched in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with the promise of fixed fares, faster bookings and an end to surge pricing. Introduced through the Ministry of Cooperation, the service follows Regional Transport Office (RTO)-approved fare rates, offering commuters a transparent and affordable travel option.

Unlike private ride-hailing platforms that often increase fares during peak hours or bad weather, Bharat Taxi will charge only government-approved rates. Officials say the move is expected to protect passengers from unexpected fare hikes while making daily travel more reliable.

Mohit Mitra, City Head of Bharat Taxi Pune, said the platform has already attracted around 35,000 driver registrations. He added that passengers can expect a cab within four to four-and-a-half minutes of booking. According to him, the service is focused on providing safe rides at fair prices across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The fare structure has been fixed at ₹18 per kilometre for auto-rickshaws, ₹24 per kilometre for motorcycles with pillion service, ₹25 per kilometre for motor sedans and ₹32 per kilometre for SUVs. The fares will remain the same regardless of traffic conditions, weather or demand.

The service has also entered the intercity travel segment. The Pune-Mumbai route has been launched first, while services to Nashik, Solapur and Kolhapur are expected to begin in the coming months.

The launch comes at a time when commuters have frequently raised concerns over surge pricing by private aggregators. Fixed fares are expected to reduce complaints of overcharging and provide passengers with greater clarity before booking a ride.

The initiative is also expected to improve safety for travellers, especially women commuting at night. Officials believe the government-backed platform will offer a dependable alternative by combining transparent pricing with quicker vehicle availability.