Pune Airport Intensifies Ebola Screening And Surveillance Measures Following WHO Emergency Declaration | Sourced

Pune: The Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Pune, along with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), airline operators, immigration authorities, customs officials and state health authorities, has initiated extensive preparedness and response measures following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026.

Following the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, Pune International Airport has activated enhanced public health surveillance and passenger screening protocols for all incoming international passengers.

As part of the preparedness measures, a series of coordination meetings and review discussions have been initiated with all airport stakeholders. The Airport Health Officer (AHO), Pune, conducted a preparedness review meeting with the Head of Operations of the Airports Authority of India at Pune Airport. A follow-up coordination meeting with airline operators is also scheduled to review implementation procedures and operational challenges. In addition, a multi-stakeholder preparedness meeting under the chairmanship of the Airport Director of AAI Pune Airport will be held with all concerned agencies.

Authorities have also intensified training and capacity-building exercises for APHO personnel. Regular training sessions are being conducted on Ebola screening protocols, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donning and doffing procedures, Self Declaration Form (SDF) management, and line listing and reporting systems. Further training programmes are also planned for immigration staff, customs officials and airline operators to ensure a coordinated emergency response mechanism.

Enhanced passenger screening protocols have now been operationalised for all incoming international passengers arriving from Bangkok and Dubai. Under the new system, Self Declaration Forms are being distributed onboard aircraft before landing. Thermal screening of all arriving passengers is being conducted by APHO officials at the airport.

Officials stated that any passenger showing symptoms will immediately be isolated and managed as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Passengers will also be categorised based on risk assessment guidelines issued by the ministry. Category II and Category III passengers will be referred to designated facilities at Naidu Hospital in Pune for further management and observation.

Authorities have also started daily surveillance reporting to the State Surveillance Officer in Maharashtra as part of the monitoring system.

As part of public awareness efforts, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials related to Ebola prevention, symptoms and safety measures have been displayed prominently across airport premises.

Airport authorities have appealed to passengers to fully cooperate with screening procedures, provide accurate travel and health information in Self Declaration Forms, and immediately report symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, bleeding or any recent travel or contact history if applicable.

Officials clarified that, at present, no confirmed Ebola case has been reported at Pune International Airport. However, all preventive and surveillance measures are being implemented proactively in accordance with the Government of India and WHO guidelines.

The Airports Authority of India and the Airport Health Organisation, Pune, stated that they remain fully committed to protecting public health while ensuring smooth airport operations through coordinated preparedness and rapid response systems.