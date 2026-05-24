BJP’s Ganesh Bidkar Stakes Claim For Pune MLC Seat Ahead Of Local Body Elections In Legislative Council

PMC House Leader Ganesh Bidkar | Facebook

Pune: The nomination process for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections of the local body constituency is starting from 25th May.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong strength of 333 members in the local bodies of Pune district, the leader of the House of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ganesh Bidkar, has demanded from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan that the Pune Legislative Council seat should be given to the BJP.

Huge Numbers For BJP…

Looking at the statistics of elected members in local bodies, the BJP has 309 of its own elected members. Along with this, 17 members of Nagrik Hit Sankaran Mandal Vikas Aghadi from Daund and seven members of Krishna Bhima Vikas Aghadi from Indapur are supporting the BJP. Therefore, the BJP has claimed to have a total of 333 members in total.

Reacting to this, Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar said, "The BJP has large support in the local bodies of the Pune district. The party has a large number of corporators in large municipalities like Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad."

Bidkar Ready To Contest…

Local alliances have also shown faith in the BJP leadership and have extended their support. Therefore, the workers want the BJP to get the seat from the Pune Legislative Council constituency.

"I have had the opportunity to work as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation for many years. The party gave me the responsibility of group leader three times. BJP has a large number of members in the local bodies and has strong support from the workers. If the party leaders nominate me for the Legislative Council elections, I will contest the elections with full force and try to win," said House Leader Ganesh Bidkar.