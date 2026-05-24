Pune: 18-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Lohegaon After Reportedly Facing Stress Over CET Marks | Representative Image

Pune: An 18-year-old student from Lohegaon allegedly died by suicide after reportedly falling into depression over low marks in an entrance examination. The incident came to light on Friday morning and has left the local community shocked.

The deceased has been identified as Durva Dattatreya Khandve. According to police information, she had recently appeared for the CET examination conducted for admission to a private educational institution. However, she was reportedly upset after scoring lower marks than expected and had been under mental stress for the past few days.

Police said Durva allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Lohegaon on Friday morning. Family members later found her and informed the police.

After receiving information about the incident, Lohegaon police reached the spot and began an investigation. An accidental death case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway.

Durva’s father works in a private job while her mother is a homemaker. Her sudden death has deeply affected the family and created an atmosphere of grief in the area.