Pune: AIDSA Dentist Suspended For Five Years Over Alleged Social Media Post Supporting Ketan Agarwal Murder Accused | Sourced

Pune: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has suspended its Madhya Pradesh treasurer, Dr Muskan Soni, for five years after she allegedly shared a social media post that appeared to justify the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. The association said her remarks were offensive, disrespectful, and contrary to its ethical standards.

According to AIDSA, Dr Soni allegedly posted an Instagram story carrying the hashtag “I Hate Man” along with comments that were seen as defending the accused in the murder case involving Agarwal and his fiancée Siya Goyal. The post faced strong criticism on social media, after which Dr Soni issued an apology. However, the association said the apology was not sufficient due to the seriousness of the matter.

AIDSA stated that Dr Soni’s remarks about the deceased violated the organisation’s constitution, code of conduct and professional values. Following this, she was removed from the post of Treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and suspended from the association’s membership and all official responsibilities for five years.

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In the suspension order, AIDSA National Working President Dr Divakar Moodautiya said Dr Soni had committed “acts of indiscipline” by making “highly inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful remarks” about the late Ketan Agarwal.

The association said that no office-bearer or member would be allowed to make statements that appear to support or glorify violence or show disrespect towards a victim. It added that the decision was taken to maintain the discipline, dignity and integrity of the organisation.

During the suspension period, Dr Soni will not be allowed to represent AIDSA, take part in official meetings, conferences or activities, or hold, contest for or be appointed to any post in the association.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal is still underway. Ketan died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. The incident was initially considered an accident, but police later alleged that he was pushed to death by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged friend Chetan Chaudhury.

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Police have claimed that Siya confessed to the crime and said she did not want to marry Ketan. According to investigators, she allegedly planned the murder with Chetan due to fear of social pressure if she cancelled the wedding.

A Pune court recently extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan till July 3. The prosecution told the court that more investigation was needed, including identifying the exact location of the incident at Lohagad Fort and checking details related to a missing passport.

Police also told the court that the accused had allegedly visited the fort earlier to identify a suitable spot for the crime and to verify the places where the alleged planning was carried out.