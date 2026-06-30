 Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road
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Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road

An Indian gaur was rescued after it became trapped between two major Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply pipelines at Vishranti Nagar on Canal Road near Sinhagad Road on Tuesday morning. According to the Pune Forest Division, the incident was reported by local residents at around 11.51 am. A rescue operation was immediately launched under the guidance of Ashish Thakare

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road
Pune: Indian Gaur Rescued After Getting Trapped Between PMC Water Pipelines On Sinhagad Road | Sourced

Pune: An Indian gaur was rescued after it became trapped between two major Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply pipelines at Vishranti Nagar on Canal Road near Sinhagad Road on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pune Forest Division, the incident was reported by local residents at around 11.51 am. A rescue operation was immediately launched under the guidance of Ashish Thakare.

The operation involved officials from the Forest Department, Pune City Police, the Fire Brigade, PMC, RESQ Charitable Trust, veterinary experts and local residents.

Forest officials said the rescue was technically challenging as the gaur was tightly wedged between two large water-supply pipelines. After assessing the situation, veterinary experts tranquilised the animal to ensure a safe rescue.

A crane and specialised rescue equipment were then used to carefully lift the gaur out without causing further injury.

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Following the rescue, the animal underwent a preliminary veterinary examination and was shifted to the Forest Department's Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan for further treatment, observation and rehabilitation.

Officials said the gaur will be released back into its natural habitat after it fully recovers and is declared fit by veterinarians, in accordance with wildlife protocols.

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The operation was supervised by Abhijeet Waykos and carried out by Manoj Barbole along with forest personnel, veterinary experts and members of RESQ Charitable Trust.

Speaking after the rescue, Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhijeet Waykos said the operation was complex because of the confined space between the pipelines. He credited the coordinated efforts of all participating agencies and local residents for ensuring the safe rescue of the animal.

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