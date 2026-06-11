Nashik: Leopard Trapped Within 8 Hours Of Cage Installation In Jay Bhavani Road Area, Residents Relieved | Sourced

Nashik: A leopard was spotted roaming in a garden in the Jay Bhavani Road area of Nashik city. A team from the Nashik Forest Department had set up a cage in the afternoon near the Artillery Centre wall, in the Patole Mala-Lonkar Mala area. The leopard was trapped in the cage at 10 PM, just eight hours after it was installed. Residents of the area have expressed great relief following the capture.

Leopard activity was observed in a garden in the Jay Bhavani Road area. After the Nashik Forest Department's range office received a report of this, a cage was installed at 12 PM. The leopard was trapped at 10 PM. The Forest Department had promptly installed the cage after a video recorded on a mobile phone by a farmer who was tracking the leopard using a flashlight went viral.

A large crowd gathered as the cage was being dragged from Lonkar Mala toward the main road. Forest Officer Sumit Nirmal sought assistance from the Upnagar police. Police rushed to the scene and dispersed the crowd. At 11 PM, the forest team transported the cage, containing the leopard, to the Transit Treatment Centre.

Due to the forest and cultivated lands of the Artillery Centre, leopard movement is frequently observed in this area during the night and early morning hours. There have been previous instances of leopards entering human settlements in this locality. Local farmers stated that leopards often visit the gardens at night in search of prey. Role of the Forest Department

Forest Officer Sumit Nirmal stated, "A cage was set up immediately upon detecting the leopard's movement. Citizens should exercise caution when venturing out at night and ensure the safety of small children and pets." The Forest Department has heightened vigilance in the area, and the leopard will be released into a safe habitat.

This incident had caused fear among local residents, but they are now relieved that the leopard has been captured. The Forest Department has stepped up its alertness due to increased leopard activity in and around Nashik city. Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the Forest Department or the police if they encounter such situations.