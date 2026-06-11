Nashik: MUHS Celebrates 28th Foundation Day; 34 Meritorious Students Awarded Gold Medals | Sourced

Nashik: The 28th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The event was attended by Padma Shri awardees Chaitram Pawar and Popatrao Pawar as chief guests. The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor (Additional Charge) Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane.



Addressing the gathering, Padma Shri Chaitram Pawar emphasised that every section of society must be healthy to achieve sustainable development. He highlighted the university’s significant contribution through quality health education, research, community-oriented services, and the promotion of human values. He also stressed the importance of nurturing compassion, sensitivity, and social responsibility alongside modern medical knowledge.



Padma Shri Popatrao Pawar underscored the interconnection between health, water, agriculture, and nutrition. He called for greater efforts in preventive healthcare, sanitation, safe drinking water, nutrition, environmental conservation, and mental health. He also emphasized that research should be closely linked to the needs of society.



In his presidential address, Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane stated that providing quality health education, promoting research and innovation, and developing competent healthcare professionals remain the university’s key objectives. He noted that the technology-driven and transparent examination system has significantly improved the examination process.



During the event, the University Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025–26 was conferred upon senior medical expert Dr Avinash Supe. He urged students to use their knowledge to ensure healthcare services reach the most marginalised sections of society.



On the occasion, 34 meritorious students from various faculties were awarded gold medals and certificates. Awards were also presented for Best Teacher, Best Student, Best Sportsperson, National Service Scheme (NSS), Cultural Excellence, and Special Achievements.



The celebrations began with a flag-hoisting ceremony on the university campus. University officials, faculty members, students, parents, and distinguished guests from various fields attended the programme in large numbers.