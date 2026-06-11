Nashik: Farmers Allege Quality Onion Rejections In NAFED Procurement, Demand Transparent Grading System | Sourced

Nashik: Complaints have emerged from farmers regarding the onion procurement process undertaken by NAFED, with many alleging that grading and rejection norms are causing significant inconvenience and financial losses. Farmers claim that even quality onions are being rejected in large quantities, forcing them to transport the unsold produce back home at their own expense.



On Monday (June 8), a farmer from Chandwad taluka brought onions for sale to the NAFED procurement centre at the sub-market yard of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee. The produce was graded by CWC personnel and classified into ‘A’ and ‘B’ grades, while a portion of the stock was rejected.



According to the farmer, out of nearly 30 quintals of onions, as much as 8 quintals and 10 kilograms were rejected. He alleged that the grading process consumed the entire day, from morning till evening. The rejected onions then had to be transported back home, adding to his expenses and frustration.



Expressing his displeasure, the farmer said that had he sold the same onions to private traders, the produce would have been weighed and purchased immediately. Instead, he had to wait for hours for the grading process to be completed, only to face rejection of a substantial quantity of stock.



Farmers are now demanding that NAFED make its grading criteria more transparent and farmer-friendly. They warn that if large-scale rejection of produce continues under the current system, many growers may prefer selling their onions to private traders rather than through NAFED procurement centres.