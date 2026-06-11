Nashik Metro Project: ₹8,000-Crore Maha Metro Plan Proposes Gangapur–Nashik Road Corridor In First Phase | File Photo

Nashik: After the much-discussed tyre-based Neo Metro project was shelved due to feasibility concerns, a conventional Metro Rail system has emerged as the preferred solution to address Nashik’s growing transportation needs. The Maharashtra government is reportedly close to approving a full-fledged metro project on the lines of Mumbai and Pune, aimed at transforming the city's public transport network.

According to available information, the proposed metro network will cover approximately 58 kilometres, with the Gangapur (Shivajinagar)–Nashik Road corridor identified as the first phase. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹8,000 crore.



A high-level meeting regarding the proposal was held in Mumbai on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Aseem Kumar Gupta. The meeting was attended by Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan, and other senior officials.

Following presentations on various transit options, officials reportedly reached a consensus in favour of a regular metro system. As part of the next steps, a team of Maha Metro officials is expected to visit Nashik next month for a preliminary site inspection and feasibility assessment.



Work Likely After Kumbh Mela

During the meeting, the Gangapur–Nashik Road route was discussed and broadly approved as the first phase of the metro project. Officials also explored the possibility of extending metro connectivity to other high-demand corridors in the future, including the Ozhar–Nashik route.



However, the actual construction work is expected to begin only after the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Considering the ongoing road infrastructure works across the city and public concerns over frequent excavation, authorities are likely to avoid major metro-related construction before the mega religious event. Sources indicate that the project may take at least two more years before ground-level work commences.



The proposed metro project is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and support Nashik’s long-term growth as a major urban centre in Maharashtra.