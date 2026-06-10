Nashik: Leopard Sighting on Jai Bhavani Road Triggers Panic; Viral Video Puts Forest Department On Alert | Representative image

Nashik: A leopard has been sighted on Jai Bhavani Road in the Nashik Road area of Nashik city. Local residents reported seeing the animal, creating an atmosphere of fear in the locality. A video in this regard is going viral as a leopard can be seen crossing the ground.

According to reports, the leopard was spotted on Jai Bhavani Road on Tuesday night. Residents immediately alerted the police and the Forest Department. Some residents captured footage of the leopard roaming the street on their mobile phones; the video shows the animal moving about fearlessly.

As the Nashik Road area is densely populated, the sighting has caused widespread alarm among residents. Leopard sightings have increased in Nashik city over the past few months, with similar incidents reported in various other parts of the city. The Forest Department has heightened vigilance in the area and urged residents to remain cautious.

Authorities have appealed to anyone who spots the leopard to immediately inform the Forest Department or the police.