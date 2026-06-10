Nashik: Major Setback For CPI(M) In Surgana As Thousands Of Workers Join BJP With Vijay Ghangale | Sourced



Nashik: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has maintained a strong presence in the tribal belt of Surgana for several decades, has suffered a major setback. Under the leadership of Panchayat Samiti member Vijay Ghangale, thousands of party workers and supporters formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai.



The new entrants were welcomed into the party by Ravindra Chavan, the BJP's Maharashtra state president. The event was attended by Nashik North district BJP president Yatin Kadam, Nashik South district president Sunil Bachhav, Tribal Morcha State General Secretary N. D. Gavit, along with several party office-bearers and workers.



The induction of hundreds of active communist workers from the Bara Gav Dang region is being viewed as more than just a routine party switch; it is being seen as a significant indicator of changing political trends in Surgana. The CPI(M) has traditionally enjoyed considerable influence in the tribal-dominated taluka, building a strong organisational network through its work on various issues affecting tribal communities.



However, workers who joined the BJP stated that changing political circumstances, growing expectations of development, and confidence in new leadership influenced their decision to switch allegiance. The development is expected to have a notable impact on the political landscape of Surgana and the wider tribal region of Nashik district.