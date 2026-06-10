Nashik: Maharashtra Cyber Police Identify 74 Telegram Groups Sharing Ashok Kharat's Obscene Videos; 406 Posts Removed | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: The Maharashtra Cyber Police have identified 74 Telegram groups and social media accounts involved in the sale and dissemination of obscene videos featuring Ashok Kharat, a self-styled 'godman' who calls himself 'Captain'. So far, 406 objectionable posts, videos, and photos related to this case have been removed. The videos are being circulated online through social media platforms and have a high demand internationally.

The Cyber Police investigation revealed a shocking detail: videos recorded inside Ashok Kharat’s cabin were being sold for as little as ₹20. Notices have been issued to 11 social media intermediaries, and responses regarding 25 accounts have been received. One suspect has been identified, and verification regarding them is currently underway.

The reach of these videos was not limited to Maharashtra alone. They have circulated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Nigeria, as well as across 21 states and Union Territories in India. The Cyber Police have urged citizens not to download, purchase, or forward such objectionable videos. They have also requested that the police be informed immediately if any such links or groups are encountered.

Ashok Kharat is a self-styled godman who claims to be a spiritual guru or astrologer. He has been arrested by the Nashik Police on serious charges of sexually exploiting women under the guise of devotion and superstition. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

It was revealed that Kharat sexually exploited women by instilling fear regarding divine powers and administering intoxicants or foreign objects through offerings like pedhas (sweets) and water. Raids conducted at his office and farmhouse resulted in the seizure of over 100 obscene videos. Five separate cases have been registered against him, involving charges of sexual assault, fraud, and violations of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police are expediting the investigation into this matter, and further inquiries are underway regarding the racket involved in the sale and dissemination of the videos. Citizens are urged to stay away from such objectionable content and to cooperate with the police.