Pune Likely To Receive Below-Normal Rainfall In July As IMD Predicts Uneven Monsoon Pattern Across Maharashtra | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune and several parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, according to the latest monthly monsoon forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The weather department has predicted an uneven rainfall pattern across the state during the month.

The IMD rainfall probability map shows that areas including Pune, Marathwada, north Maharashtra, and parts of central and western Maharashtra have a higher chance of receiving below-normal rainfall in July.

However, some regions such as the Konkan coast, Western Ghats, South Maharashtra and parts of eastern Vidarbha are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. This indicates that the monsoon activity may remain uneven across different parts of the state.

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IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a virtual press conference that weak El Niño conditions are currently present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and may become stronger during the southwest monsoon season. He added that neutral conditions of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are also expected to continue.

“These large-scale climate conditions are likely to affect rainfall patterns during July,” Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also predicted above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country during July. However, some areas in west-central India, including parts of Maharashtra, may experience normal to slightly lower daytime temperatures.

Meanwhile, Pune city witnessed cloudy weather and light rainfall on Tuesday. As per IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. The city has been placed under a yellow alert for light rain till July 3.

Rainfall activity has reduced in the ghat areas after heavy showers over the last few days. Bhira recorded over 400 mm rainfall on June 29, but received around 185 mm of rainfall till Tuesday morning. Lonavala, which had earlier seen heavy rain, recorded only 6 mm of rainfall during the same period, while Tamhini received 56 mm.

The IMD has, however, forecast an increase in rainfall activity in the ghat sections from July 1, bringing chances of more showers in these areas.