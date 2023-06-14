Pune: After 2-Day Stay, Palkhis Leave City For Pandharpur |

After a two-day stay in Pune, the sacred palkhis (palanquins) of Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Shri Tukaram Maharaj commenced their journey to Pandharpur on Wednesday. Thousands of devotees, known as "warkaris," embarked on the revered walking pilgrimage to Pandharpur, with the culmination set to take place on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

Traversing through various significant landmarks, Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palanquin moved through Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Poolgate Police Chowk, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and Saswad Road to Saswad. Similarly, Shri Tukaram Maharaj's palanquin proceeded through Aruna Chowk, Samadhan Chowk, Pimpri Chowk, AD Camp Chowk, Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Poolgate Police Chowki, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and Solapur Road to Loni Kalbhor.

To ensure a smooth procession, certain roads were gradually closed from midnight on Wednesday until the palkhis exited the city. The pilgrimage, known as Wari, attracts thousands of devotees, also known as "warkaris," who embark on a walking journey to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi departed from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi started its journey from Dehu on June 10.

